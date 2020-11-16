Thomson increases lead to the Doldrums

Vendee Globe leader Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss passed 250 miles west of the Cape Verde islands during last night.

Flying downwind at average speeds of more than 20 knots, Thomson is more than 85 miles ahead of Jean Le Cam and 120 miles up on third placed Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut.

Charlie Dalin (Apivia) who has miles to catch up after a conservative option at storm Theta– joking yesterday ‘hold on lads I am coming I am putting on more coal’ – made the greatest overnight miles at 144 nm compared to Thomson’s 141 nm.

True to his word Dalin is up to fourth this morning and has overtaken Kevin Escoffier on PRB. Both Ruyant and Dalin are sailing faster than Thomson.

With Nicolas Troussel dismasted on CORUM L’Épargne early Monday morning, while in seventh place, Sam Davies on INITIATIVES-COEUR is now in ninth place and making places, sailing at 20+ knots.

Maxime Sorel on V and B Mayenne, in 14th place, has reported hitting an OFNI (Objet Filmique Non Identifié) but all OK.

He commented: ‘Everything jumped. One sail which was stacked on deck jumped 3 meters. I immediately inspected everything, speaking all the time to my shore team. But it seems everything is fine even if my keel is making a little noise.’

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 9 – Mon 16 Nov – 10:00 hrs UK

1st GBR 99 Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 22,071 nm to finish

2nd FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam ! – 85 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 120 nm

4th FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 170 nm

5th FRA Kevin Escffier – PRB – 180 nm

6th FRA 09 Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 228 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 258 nm

8th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 274 nm

9th FRA Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 275 nm

10th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 277 nm

Other GBR:

21st GBR 777 Pip Hare – Medallia – 744 nm

27th FRA 50 Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 957 nm

