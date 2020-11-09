Finn sailor Joan Cardona is 2020 eSailing World Champion

Joan Cardona, an Olympic Finn sailor and member of Spain SailGP Team, held his nerve to win the Medal Race and take the eSailing World Championship title by a solitary point.

His compatriot [email protected], who sailed alongside him in the eSailing Nations Cup Final on Friday 6 November, had led going into the Medal Race, but finished second overall.

British eSailor @dejavusailing, a double champion in 2020 with both the eSailGP Championship and Nations Cup titles, placed third, another point behind.

In the Medal Race, Ramon held a five-point lead over Pepitõ, with Cardona a further six points behind the Frenchman.

But ultimately, it was the professional sailor who held his nerve under pressure and sailed the race of his eSailing career, to claim the virtual gold medal and write his name in the eSailing World Championship history books.

Joan Cardona is the first Spaniard to win the title following L1 of France claiming gold in 2018 and Italy’s Velista71 taking the honours in 2019.

The third ever eSailing World Championship final was held virtually for the first time, following last year’s final in Bermuda and the first ever final in 2018, which took place in Sarasota, USA.

