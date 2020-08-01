RORC Racing’s Race The Wight results

RORC Racing’s Race The Wight leading results as available – 1 August 2020.

Race the Wight is the first of a four-race RORC mini-series during August and September.

2020 Race the Wight – IRC Overall Final

1st Tokoloshe II – – Gp 42 – – Michael Bartholomew – – 06:59:47

2nd Whooper – – One Off – – Giovanni Belgrano – – 07:01:49

3rd Gr8 Banter – – Mustang Mk2 – – Ian Handley – – 07:10:38

4th Ruthless – – Dehler 33 Cr – – Martin Pearson – – 07:11:35

5th Scarlet Oyster – – Oyster 48 – – Ross Applebey – – 07:13:02

6th Chilli Pepper – – Sun Fast 3300 – – Jim Driver – – 07:14:08

7th Ino XXX – – Hh42 – – James Neville – – 07:15:08

8th Xara – – Swan Sr 38 – – Jonathan Rolls – – 07:16:48

9th Happy Daize – – J/112e – – James Chalmers – – 07:17:12

10th Redshift – – Farr Gp42 – – Ed Fishwick – – 07:18:22

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – IRC One Final

1st Tokoloshe II Gp 42 – – Michael Bartholomew – – 15:20:48 – – 06:59:47

2nd Ino XXX Hh42 – – James Neville – – 15:33:10 – – 07:15:08

3rd Redshift Farr Gp42 – – Ed Fishwick – – 15:35:43 – – 07:18:22

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – IRC 2 Final

1st Scarlet Oyster Oyster 48 – – Ross Applebey – – 16:39:41 – – 07:13:02

2nd Sunrise Jpk 1180 – – Thomas Kneen – – 16:31:07 – – 07:20:01

3rd Dawn Treader JPK 1180 – – Ed Bell – – 16:36:16 – – 07:26:54

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – IRC 3 Final

1st Chilli Pepper – – Sun Fast 3300 – – Jim Driver – – 07:14:08

2nd Happy Daize – – J/112e – – James Chalmers – – 07:17:12

3rd Xanaboo – – J/112e – – Bruce Huber – – 07:18:27

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – IRC 4 Final

1st Whooper – – One Off – – Giovanni Belgrano – – 07:01:49

2nd Gr8 Banter – – Mustang Mk2 – – Ian Handley – – 07:10:38

3rd Ruthless – – Dehler 33 Cr – – Martin Pearson – – 07:11:35

4th Xara – – Swan Sr 38 – – Jonathan Rolls – – 07:16:48

5th Jangada – – Jpk 10.10 – – Richard Palmer – – 07:19:16

6th Joy – – Jpk 10.10 – – Peter Butters – – 07:21:49

7th Virago – – Mg 335 – – Jeffrey Knapman – – 07:22:36

8th MS Amlin Enigma – – Mg 346 – – Ian Braham – – 07:25:49

9th Jin Tonic – – J/105 – – Stephen Roberts – – 07:25:56

10th Finola – – Swan 36 – – Christopher Frost – – 07:28:54

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – MOCRA Multihull Final (11 entries)

1st Powerplay – – Mod 70 – – Ned Collier Wakefield – – 06:59:28

2nd Slinky Malinki – – Dazcat 1295 – – James Holder – – 07:14:57

3rd Dragonfly – – Dragonfly 28 Performance – – Al Wood – – 07:20:09

4th Hissy Fit – – Dazcat 1495 – – Simon Baker – – 07:24:09

5th Sanity – – F-82r – – Nigel Talbot – – 07:55:00

6th Buzz – – Seacart 30 – – Ross Hobson – – 08:00:14

7th Fargo III – – Dragonfly – – Robert Bicket – – 08:06:50

Full results available here

2020 Race the Wight – IRC Two-Handed – Final

1st Jangada – – Jpk 10.10 – – Richard Palmer – – 07:19:16

2nd Fastrak XII – – Jeanneau Sun Fast – – Nigel de Quervain Colley – – 07:19:44

3rd Virago – – Mg 335 – – Jeffrey Knapman – – 07:22:36

4th Jellyfish – – Sun Fast 3600 – – David Richards – – 07:25:13

5th MS Amlin Enigma – – Mg 346 – – Ian Braham – – 07:25:49

6th Jin Tonic – – J/105 – – Stephen Roberts – – 07:25:56

7th Finola – – Swan 36 – – Christopher Frost – – 07:28:54

8th My Dream – – Thomas 31 Custom – – Richard Thomas – – 07:31:14

9th Il Corvo – – JPK 1180 – – Astrid de Vin – – 07:32:20

10th J’Ronimo – – J 92 1.79 – – Guy Raynes – – 07:33:48

Full results available here

