Delayed M32 season goes ahead this weekend

The starting point for the much delayed M32 season will be Newport, USA this weekend 17 to 19 July, and Marstrand, Sweden 7 to 9 August.

Both venues are areas with a large local M32 presence.

In North America, the fleet will split into two regional hubs to avoid travel as much as possible. In Newport there will be racing 21 to 23 August and 18 to 20 September. Another fleet will race in Michigan.

Joining the US M32 scene in a brand new boat is team Surge with Ryan McKillen, and Yonder Racing with skipper Doug Newhouse, who was seen practicing in Newport waters the last few weeks.

Newhouse commented . . . “Last weekend we competed in the IYAC Newport Cup 2020 – an ‘Around the Island’ race in Newport – and came in second out of 26 boats! We missed first by 16 seconds over an 18 mile distance course.”

Winners of the IYAC Newport Cup, Team Argo, racing a MOD70 trimaran will step into their M32 for the Midtown Cup for some one design action.

In Europe after Marstrand the season continues with the European Championship in Riva del Garda, Italy, over the 4 to 6 September 2020.

The following weekend several of the M32 teams are expected to take part in the famous 30 mile Garda distance race ‘The Gorla’.