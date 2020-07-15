Registered your Club for the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme?

If your club has a café or restaurant selling food and/or non-alcohol drinks for consumption on the premises, it may be eligible to register for the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week.

The UK wide Scheme provides a 50% discount (up to a maximum of £10 per person) to diners to encourage them to eat and drink (non-alcoholic beverages) out every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and 31 August 2020.

The discount is not applicable for food or drink for consumption off the premises.

It is hoped that the Scheme will support businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic by restoring customer confidence and enticing diners to eat out on traditionally quieter days of the week. Potential customers will be able to find participating eateries by searching on GOV.UK.

Mandy Peters, RYA Legal Manager, said:

“The social aspect of boating is incredibly important, showing support for the cafes and restaurants based in sailing clubs plays a significant role in the return to boating.”

Please note, your club will need to be registered as a food business with the relevant local authority on or before 7 July 2020.

Click here for further information and how you can register your business for the Scheme.

If your sailing club has any queries regarding VAT, please contact the RYA Legal Team on 023 8060 4223 or [email protected]

