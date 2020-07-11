New Round Britain solo record set by Ian Lipinski

Ian Lipinski is the new record holder for the Round Britain record.

Yesterday, 10 July, the Class40 Crédit Mutuel skipper crossed the virtual finish line by crossing Cape Lizard, to set this new racing record of 7 days 17 hours, 50 minutes and 48 seconds (subject to validation).

A remarkable time achieved thanks to a mental strength that neither the technical problems nor the damage suffered during the difficult passage of the Shetlands, tainted.

Lipinski broke the record set by Phil Sharp in the Race Around Britain and Ireland race in 2018 by 10 hours 24 minutes and 1 second.

The reference time is also the best solo time in a monohull under 60 feet.

Nicolas Théry, President of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale: “Congratulations to Ian Lipinski and his entire team.”