Latest Racing Rules of Sailing ready for download

The 2021 – 2024 edition of World Sailing’s Racing Rules of Sailing have been published and will come into effect on 1 January 2021.

The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) governs the sport of sailboat and sailboard racing. It is revised and published every four years by World Sailing.

World Sailing’s Racing Rules Committee, a group of experienced international judges and officials, are the guardians of the RRS.

Following the publication of the last edition, the Committee have taken on feedback from sailors, MNAs and sailing officials to refine the 2021 – 2024 edition.

Changes may be made to the RRS during the four-year period, but only when essential. These changes are published as Changes and Corrections to the RRS.

You can download the complete document and related publications below

Download the RRS here . . .