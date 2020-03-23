Olympic classes event at Hyeres postponed

The French Olympic classes event, Semaine Olympique Française (SOF) at Hyeres is postponed.

The latest Olympic classes event to fall before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, SOF (18 – 25 April) was intendede to provide a framework for the athletes to train, prepare and eventually be selected for the Olympics.

As the 2020 Games themselves seem to be in a state of confusion and possible cancellation or postponement, it seems likely that the Hyeres based event will be effected by the outcome of the IOC debate later this week.

The SOF organisers hope to publish a revised date (they suggest late May) by Friday, 17 April 2020.

Other recently postponed/cancelled events include:

Trofeo Princesa Sofia, Palma, ESP – Cancelled

World Cup Series, Genoa, ITA: and April African, Asian & European Qualifier – Cancelled.

49er/49erFX/Nacra 17 Europeans, Malcesine: ITA 11 – 17 May – Postponed TBA.

Kieler Woche, Kiel, GER postponed to 5-13 September 2020

