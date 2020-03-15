ClassMini 5.80 officially launched at HISWA

The new plywood ClassMini 5.80 Yacht was officially launched Saturday, despite the sudden closure of the HISWA Boat Show in Amsterdam.

The ClassMini 5.80 is attracting serious interest from sailors around the world. Hundreds are now waiting for the release of building plans (that cost just euro$300) so they can start building their dream.



The concept for this unique One Design Class 5.80-meter yacht developed by Australian Adventurer Don McIntyre and designed by Polish sailor Janusz Maderski, goes against the modern trend of High-Tech, extreme foiling yachts.

Instead, it returns to the most basic principles of a simple, strong, safe and affordable ocean-going Mini Racer, that anyone can build using simple tools.

It also tows behind a family car and can easily ship in a 20ft container to, or from international events.

This idea resonates well with sailors young and old, who had over the years been left behind in the rush for ultimate speed with corresponding extreme budgets costing 10x more.

On 21 March the Mini 5.80 plans will be released to experienced builders ONLY. First time amateurs will need to wait until 1 June to receive their Plans.

This allows time for them to watch and learn from Online Blogs of the first and second prototypes. One building in Poland by Piotr Czarniecki for Don McIntyre and a second built with well-known Dutch timber boat builders KOLIBRI, which take approximately 500 hours to build.

Sailing events include a planned Solo 5.80 Transatlantic Race in November 2021 from Portugal to the Caribbean and a world first Mini Globe Race (Via Panama) in 2024.

These will require minimum sailing experience standards and skipper training, specified safety equipment and boat surveys to minimize risk.

All the details are available on the www.Classmini580.com website