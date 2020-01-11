420 Blasts Off to Win the Bloody Mary

Winners of the 46th Bloody Mary Race at Queen Mary SC and 5th leg of the 2019-20 Selden Winter Series were Dylan McPherson and Jack Lewis sailing an International 420.
They finished ahead of Simon Horsefield and Katie Burridge sailing a 2000, with in third place the Fireball of Dj Edwards and Vyv Toenend.
First singlehander was Ben Flower in a Laser, finishing in tenth place.
First female helm was Megan Farrer sailing with Oliver Meadocroft sailing a 420 into 15th. They were also 7th Junior finishers.
McPherson and Lewis were also first Junior finishers.
Topper sailor Henry Koe from Southbank SC led from the first mark, closely followed by the Topper of Ollie Freemantle, Poole YC. It was 20 racing marks later at the end of the second lap when the 420 team of McPherson and Lewis took over the lead.
In the high winds, topping 30 knots, this pair excelled and extended a commanding lead over the chasing pack, the junior 420 pairing conquered the day and secured their first win of the Bloody Mary.
This year’s event attracted 288 entries, representing 59 classes from 120 clubs, with 95 junior helms and 23 Grand Masters.
- First Lady Helm: 420 (56383) Megan FARRER, Emsworth SC
- First Queen Mary Helm: Laser Chris Ellyatt, QMSC
- Grand Master: Contender (2706) Stuart JONES, Datchet Water SC
- First Junior Helm: 420 (54487) Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS, RYA
- First Sailability: Megan Pascoe, Frensham Ponds
Class prizes were also awarded to:
- RS Aero 5 (2325) Ned Stattersfield, Wells-Next-The-Sea SC
- RS Aero 7 (2439) Tim Hire, Lymington Town SC
- RS 200 (1657) Geoff CARVETH and Emma HIVEY, Warsash SC
- RS 400 (1488) Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN, Carsington SC
- Topper (47902) Henry KOE, South Bank SC
- Laser Radial (213563) Joe SCURRAH, Carsington SC
- Laser (214415) Christopher ELLYATT, Queen Mary SC
- 420 (54487) Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS, RYA
GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Provisional Overall Leading Results (288 entries)
1st 420 – – Dylan MCPHERSON and Jack LEWIS – – RYA
2nd 2000 – – Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – ASA
3rd Fireball – – Dj EDWARDS and Vyv TOWNEND – – Bough Beech SC
4th 420 – – Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD and Szymon MATYJASZCZUK – – Trearddur Bay SC
5th 29er – – Leo WILKINSON and Sam JONES – – Maidenhead SC
6th 505 – – Paul BROTHERTON and Russ CLARK – – Glossop SC
7th 505 – – Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE – – Netley SC
8th 29er – – Oliver EVANS and Ben WILLET – – Gurnard SC
9th 2000 – – Paul CULLEN and Verity HOPKINS – – Weir Wood SC
10th Laser – – Ben FLOWER – – Hayling Island SC
11th RS Aero 7 – – Tim Hire – – Lymington Town SC
12th RS Aero 5 – – Ned Stattersfield – – Wells-Next-The-Sea SC
13th RS Aero 7 – – Peter BARTON – – Lymington Town SC
14th 29er – – Michael DYER and Samuel DYER – – Herne Bay
15th 420 – – Megan FARRER and Oliver MEADOWCROFT – – Emsworth SC
16th Contender – – Stuart JONES – – Datchet Water SC
17th Laser Radial – – Joe SCURRAH – – Carsington SC
18th Laser – – Alistair GOODWIN – – Haversham SC
19th RS400 – – Michael SIMS and Mark LUNN – – Carsington SC
20th Scorpion – – Thomas GILLARD and Rachael RHODES – – Sheffield Viking SC
21st 420 – – Megan FERGUSON and Ben HARRIS – – Frensham Pond SC
22nd Laser Radial – – Alastair BROWN – – Great Moor SC
23rd National 12 – – Thomas STEWART and Robert STEWART – – Waldringfield SC
24th Laser – – Jack HOPKINS – – Hayling Island SC
25th RS Aero 7 – – Noah Rees – – Torpoint Mosquito SC
26th RS Aero 5 – – Ellie CRAIG – – Draycote Water SC
27th RS400 – – Mark OAKEY and Oliver WELLS – – Itchenor SC
28th RS200 – – Geoff CARVETH and Emma HIVEY – – Warsash SC
29th Merlin Rocket – – Tim FELLS and Frances GIFFORD – – Salcombe YC
30th 29er – – Maxi TUSTAIN and Ben IBBOTSON – – Island Barn SC
31st 420 – – Kuba STAITE and Joey TAYLOR – – Hayling Island SC
32nd RS Aero 5 – – Samuel Blaker – – Thorpe Bay YC
33rd National 12 – – Graham CAMM and Zoe BALLANTYNE – – Burghfield SC
34th RS Aero 5 – – Matthew TAYLOR – – Royal Mersey YC
35th Fireball – – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – Weston SC
36th Laser Radial – – Aaron EVANS – – Silver Wing SC
37th Topper – – Henry KOE – – South bank SC
38th RS Aero 7 – – Ben ROLFE – – Burghfield SC
39th Laser – – Charlie SOUTH – – Stokes Bay SC
40th RS Aero 7 – – Jeff DAVISON – – Island Barn SC
41st RS400 – – James DOWNER and Jon PRICE – – Gurnard SC
42nd Laser – – Christopher ELLYATT – – Queen Mary SC
43rd RS Aero 5 – – Fergus Pye – – Draycote Water SC
44th K1 – – Simon HAWKES – – Wimbleball
45th RS400 – – Richard GRAY – – Queen Mary SC
46th Laser – – Jim FIFIELD – – King George SC
47th RS Aero 5 – – Jonathan Bailey – – Grafham Water SC
48th RS Aero 5 – – David Peaty – – Upton Warren SC
49th RS Aero 7 – – Mark ADDISON – – Upper Thames SC
50th RS Aero 7 – – Steve NORBURY – – Warsash SC
