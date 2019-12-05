The Ocean Race confirms return to Auckland

The Ocean Race will come to Auckland, New Zealand, during the 2021-22 edition of the fully-crewed, round the world race.

As The Ocean Race approaches its 50th anniversary, the event will be returning to New Zealand for the 12th time. All but one of those stops have been in Auckland, the City of Sails.

The Auckland stopover comes ahead of one of the most difficult legs of the event, as the fleet will race out of the protected waters of the Hauraki Gulf and dive into the Southern Ocean, squeezing between Antarctica and South America as they round the famed Cape Horn.

The 2021-22 edition of The Ocean Race will feature two classes of boats – the innovative, foiling, IMOCA 60 class, along with the one-design VO65 boats, which produced the close and compelling competition of the last race.

The Ocean Race stopover in 2021-22 will be located along the Viaduct Basin with the exact location and facilities to be defined following the America’s Cup in 2021.

The Ocean Race is scheduled to start from its home port in Alicante, Spain in Q4 of 2021 and finish in Genoa, Italy in June of 2022.

Auckland, New Zealand joins Cape Town, South Africa; Itajaí, Brazil, Aarhus, Denmark and The Hague in The Netherlands as confirmed Host Cities, along with Cabo Verde, which will be the first West African stop in the history of the Race.