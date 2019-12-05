100 RS Aero sailors take part in Thames Valley Mini Series

Thames Valley Mini Series 2019 saw exactly 100 RS Aero sailors taking part in at least one of the five events stretching from London to Swindon.

In top spot was Peter Barton with one win at Papercourt and a couple of 2nds at Island Barn and Burghfield.

The only sailor to win two events was super quick Dave Lynall in winning the RS Aero 9 fleets at both Burghfield and Bowmoor.

Top Lady and Youth Lady was Josie Meredith who won the RS Aero 5 fleet at Burghfield, closely followed by Abbey Hire, 2nd Youth Lady overall.

The Masters saw a close battle between Gareth Griffiths and Chris Jones, with Gareth coming out on top in 3rd overall.

Tim Hire was top Youth and 2nd overall after winning the RS Aero 7 fleet on the legendary day that the barbed tail of Hurricane Hannah ravaged Island Barn, followed up with a 2nd in the RS Aero 9s at Bowmoor.

The Series is scored on one ‘all Aeros’ results sheet. As the Class grows three of the five events have now evolved to Class racing this year.

This provides great one design Class racing whilst the series still enjoys the overall score sheet and sailors benefit from the ability to choose rigs at each event as appropriate, encouraging enjoyment and thus participation.

The five events of the 2019 Thames Valley Mini Series were:

– Broadwater SC Sustainability Open 1 – Middlesex, March

– RS Aero UK Spring Championship – Island Barn RSC, Surrey, April

– Burghfield SC Sustainability Open 2 – Berkshire, May

– Papercourt SC – Surrey, Sept

– The Bowmoor Bubble – Bowmoor SC, Gloucestershire, Nov

RS Aero Thames Valley Mini Series 2019 – Leading Overall Results (5 events)

1st 2813 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 7 pts

2nd 2439 Tim Hire – RoyalLym YC – – 10 pts

3rd 3175 Gareth Griffiths – Island Barn RSC – – 15 pts

4th 2550 Chris Jones – Sutton Bingham SC – – 22 pts

5th 1739 David Cherrill – Broadwater SC – – 23 pts

6th 2502 Peter Chaplin – Burghfield SC – – 90 pts

7th 2459 Dave Lynall – Bowmoor SC – – 103 pts

8th 1336 Joe Gallivan – Lymington Town SC – – 103 pts

9th 1590 Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC – – 109 pts

10th 1068 Charlie Sansom – Bowmoor SC – – 109 pts

11th 3145 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosquito SC – – 110 pts

12th 1747 Andrew Cooney – Broadwater SC – – 112 pts

13th 2325 Ned Stattersfield – Wells-Next-The-Sea – – 116 pts

14th 1575 Mark Carleton – Papercourt SC – – 118 pts

15th 2188 Mark Addison – Upper Thames SC – – 119 pts

16th 2552 SammyIsaacs-Johnsn – Maidenhead SC – – 120 pts

17th 2441 Jeff Davison – Island Barn RSC – – 123 pts

18th 2724 Josie Meredith – Papercourt SC – – 127 pts

19th 1566 Abby Hire – Royal Lymington YC – – 128 pts

20th 2105 Lily Barrett – Island Barn RSC – – 132 pts

21st 2738 Spike Daniels – Hayling Island SC – – 132 pts

22nd 1809 Iona Willows – Dorchester SC – – 152 pts

23rd 2708 Maisie Bristow – Island Barn RSC – – 156 pts

24th 3003 Ben Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 158 pts

25th 3005 Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 166 pts