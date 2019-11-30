Code Green for Phil Sharp’s Around Isle of Wight record attempt

Phil Sharp has confirmed a start-time of approximately 08:30 UTC Sunday for an attempt at setting a new world speed record for the Around Isle of Wight.

He’ll be aiming to set the fastest outright time for single-handed, in addition to the fastest monohull up to 40 foot.

The forecast shows an attractive wind angle for breaking the record, despite the winds not being overly strong Sunday.

He will be going anti-clockwise around the island and will be sailing against the tide for the first hour up to the Needles until it turns in his favour.

Sharp is aiming to break the current record of 6h 29m 32s.

Go to the official website at www.oceanslab.world to follow the record live with boat tracking and updates.

