Brest Atlantiques – MACIF take an alternative route

Sunday, MACIF decided to take an alternative route and head in a more westerly direction, a decision which François Gabart and Gwénolé Gahinet hope will benefit them by the end of the week.

Choosing to sail in a more westerly direction, 90 degrees from the direct route, could eventually prove to be to their advantage.

At 3 pm Monday, MACIF were 650 miles behind the current leader, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

After almost three weeks at sea, the three trimarans still racing on Brest Atlantiques are continuing towards the equator, which they should cross on Thursday.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, who at 3 pm today had a 245 mile lead over Actual Leader, are looking closely at the route MACIF are now following, as Franck Cammas explained:

“We saw MACIF gybe and head southwest. Obviously, they’re now on a totally different route from everyone else. There’s a front about 1,000 miles away from us, which, if they manage to cross through and come out the other side, may allow them to get ahead.”

“That said, it’s not going to be a simple route, they’re going to have to work hard! It’s not worth following their decision to head southwest.”

All will be revealed by the end of the week.