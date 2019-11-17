Australian 18 Footers League Spring Championship – Final

The Appliancesonline team of Brett Van Munster, Phil Marshall and Kurt Fatouris are the 2019-2020 Australian 18 Footers League Spring champions.

Appliancesonline.com.au finished with a total of 26 points, while the consistent The Oaks Double Bay-4 Pines was runner-up on 36 points. Third placed overall was Yandoo of John Winning on 50 points.

The podium trio were followed by Finport Finance on 54, Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) on 57 and Noakesailing (Sean Langman) on 58.

The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines team of Jack Macartney, Courtney Mahar and Charlie Gundy took the final race day win of the seven race series.

Second place went to Smeg of Micah Lane, Scott Babbage and Peter Harris), with Yandoo of John Winning, Tom Clout and Brandon Buyink just another 9s behind Smeg.

The Australian 18 Footer League’s 2019-2020 Season continues next Sunday when the club will stage Race 1 of the NSW Championship.