Dragon Grand Prix Spain – Heerema takes lead on Day 2

The Dutch team on Troika, helmed by Pieter Heerema, take the lead on day 2 of the Dragon Grand Prix Spain.

Tuesday they added two third places to their earlier fourth and ninth to move them from sixth to the top of the leaderboard with a 19 point lead.

Lying in second place overall is the German Ingrid team, who move up from third to second with 27 points.

Peter Gilmour, aboard the Japanese Yred, climbs a position and lies third with 28 points and is tied on points with the British Fever helmed by Klaus Diederichs, who lies fourth on count back.



Germany’s Nicola Friesen, sailing Khaleesi, won race three and race four was won by Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade.

Up to four races remain to be sailed in the Dragon Grand Prix Spain which continues until Thursday 14 November.

Once the Grand Prix Spain is completed the top twenty teams from the 2019 Dragon Grand Prix Series will move into the Dragon European Cup Grand Finals, a knock out competition that will be sailed on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November.

Dragon GP Spain – Provisional Top 20 After 4 Races

1st NED 412 TROIKA – Pieter HEEREMA 4 9 3 3 – – 19 pts

2nd GER 16 INGRID – Dirk PRAMANN 8 2 13 4 – – 27 pts

3rd JPN 56 YRED – Peter GILMOUR 7 4 5 12 – – 28 pts

4th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS 5 7 7 9 – – 28 pts

5th RUS 76 ROCKNROLLA – Dmitry SAMOKHIN 1 13 2 13 – – 29 pts

6th ITA 77 BUNKER PRINCE – Evgenii BRASLAVETS 13 11 4 2 – – 30 pts

7th GER 62 DESERT HOLLY – Stephan LINK 2 5 12 11 – – 30 pts

8th GER 1205 MEERBLICK – Otto POHLMANN 3 1 16 15 – – 35 pts

9th GER 1170 CAMELEER – Marcus BRENNECKE 9 10 19 6 – – 44 pts

10th RUS 27 ANNAPURNA – Anatoly LOGINOV 6 17 6 22 – – 51 pts

11th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON 18 20 10 5 – – 53 pts

12th POR 85 MARS – Pedro ANDRADE 23 15 15 1 – – 54 pts

13th SUI 313 FREE – Dirk OLDENBURG 21 14 14 10 – – 59 pts

14th GER 1180 ROSIE – Benjamin MORGEN 14 24 20 17 – – 75 pts

15th GER 1207 KHALEESI – Nicola FRIESEN 22 DSQ 1 8 – – 76 pts

16th GER 1151 PUCK – Dr. Philip DOHSE 10 25 28 16 – – 79 pts

17th SUI 311 SOPHIE RACING – Hugo STENBECK 11 6 BFD 19 – – 81 pts

18th GER 1218 KLEINE BRISE – Helmut SCHMIDT 25 21 8 27 – – 81 pts

19th SUI 318 1QUICK1 – Wolf WASCHKUHN 15 8 BFD 14 – – 82 pts

20th SWE 401 NONO – Martin PÅLSSON 24 18 25 18 – – 85 pts

Full results available here