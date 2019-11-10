Spain’s Cheche Team crew secure first China Cup victory

Spain’s Rayco Tabares Alvarez and his Cheche Team crew conquered the Beneteau 40.7 one-design fleet at the China Cup International Regatta.

A lack of wind meant no racing in Shenzhen on the final day of competition.

Jono Rankine’s crew on Forever9 stayed in second spot, while Down Under Racing Team from Western Australia held on to third place, a good improvement from 7th place in last year’s China Cup for Skip Lissiman.

In the other divisions, Phoenix won IRC A by four points ahead of Shenzhen Seawolf; in IRC B, Beijing Hongyuan Team beat her nearest rival, Zhen Ao Sailing Team A, by two points.

IRC C was won by Yomovo Guangzhou Won-fun Sailing Team who beat Whiskey Jack by a single point.

TT won HKPN A, Jingrui Xiongtao Team won HKPN B. Cheese Ronstan Japan was winner of the J/80s and victory in the Bavarian Cruiser 37 went to Bosom Friend.

Results available here