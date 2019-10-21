Aussie 18ft Skiff Spring Series – 2nd win for Noakesailing

The Noakesailing 18ft Skiff team of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Nathan Edwards scored their second consecutive win in Race 2 of the Australian 18 Footers League’s 2019 Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Noakesailing crossed the finish line 42s ahead of Appliancesonline.com.au (Brett Van Muster, Phil Marshall, Kurt Fatouris).

Finport Finance (Harry Price, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams) was a further 27s back in third place.

The Kitchen Maker-Caesarstone (Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle and Tom Quigley) who had finished second in the opening race of the series, retired from this race.

Overall after two races Noakesailing top the leaderboard with 2 points.

After just two races they take a seven point lead ahead of Appliancesonline and Yandoo both with 9 points, with Finport Finance, Birkenhead Point Marina and Winning Group (John Winning Jr) in a chasing pack on 15 points.

Australian 18 Footers League’s Spring Championship – Race 2

1st Noakesailing (Sean Langman)

2nd AppliancesOnline.com.au (Brett Van Munster)

3rd Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Harry Price)

4th Dal Zotto (Jack Sprague)

5th Yandoo (John Winning Snr)

6th Birkenhead Point Marina (Tom Anderson)

7th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett)

8th Smeg (Micah Lane)

9th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage)

10th ASKO Appliances (James Dorron)

11th Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards)

12th Winning Group (John Winning Jnr)

13th Vintec (Kirk Mitchell)

14th Ilve (Pedro Vezone)

15th Marcus Ashley Jones (Simon Nearn)

