America’s Cup – Luna Rossa show-off their speed

Not to be overshadowed by all the recent INEOS Team UK ‘first flight’ publicity, Luna Rossa posted some new images under the tag . . . Getting the taste of speed.

All the America’s Cup boats launched to date are showing impressive speed from the get-go, and although we have yet to see how they handle when manouvering in more testing conditions, it bodes well for the first event in Cagliari, Sardinia, in April 2020.

And just a reminder of how different the Luna Rossa underwater hull shape is . . .

