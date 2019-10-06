Star Vintage Gold Cup – Winners Melleby and Revkin

Eivind Melleby from Norway and Joshua Revkin from Boston, are the 2019 Vintage Gold Cup winners with an impressive four race wins in the score sheet.

Going into the final day at the Gull Lake Yacht Club, Eivind Melleby (NOR) and Joshua Revkin (USA) were leading the series by a mere three point advantage over Lars Grael (BRA) and Arnis Baltins (USA), and the competition between the two on the race course was palpable.

On the first of the day’s three races, the Norwegian team got the their third wint and the Brazilian team was right behind them in second.

In the second race, Olympic medalist Lars Grael was the first across the finish line. Evind Melleby scored the highest number of the series, a 10th, which was then was dropped after the last race.

The playing field remained open between the two for the final race.

The Norwegian/American duo did not miss their opportunity to win the race and the series, while Grael/Baltins scored a fifth that brought them into second overall.

Arthur Anosov and Dave Caesar (USA) are third overall, with just seven points from the winners. They were very consistent on the last two days of the regatta, winning two races and claiming two seconds out of the day’s three races.

Co-chair of the event Don Parfet and Craig Lockerbie (USA 1010) winning the Classic category for wooden Star boats that have a wooden mast and boom.

Said Don Parfet, “We have four classic rigs and I have the privilege of winning that category with the oldest boat in the fleet. In a few months we will begin to think about the 2020 edition, there’ll be a lot more to come, we’re going to have to find more wooden boats because more sailors want to join this event!”

Star – 2019 Vintage Gold Cup – Final after 8 races

1st NOR 5177 Dilly Dilly – Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 13 pts

2nd BRA 5805 Star of the Sea – Lars Grael / Arnis Baltins – – 17 pts

3rd USA 4985 Magic – Arthur Anosov / Dave Caesar – – 20 pts

4th USA 4648 Flapper – Tomas Hornos / Jon Klerk – – 34 pts

5th USA 4789 Scimitar – Paul Cayard / Danny Cayard – – 34 pts

6th USA 4736 Mya – Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry – – 58 pts

7th USA 4504 Quantum – Mark Reynolds / Hal Haenel – – 60 pts

8th USA 4583 Pink Lady – Luke Lawrence / Bryan Milne – – 61 pts

9th USA 4876 Chips – Bobby Lippincott / Chad Easley – – 63 pts

10th BAH 5093 Pearl II – Myles Pritchard / TC Belco – – 70 pts

11th USA 4837 Whim – Gregory Smith DDS / Kelly Belco – – 70 pts

12th USA 4125 Hope – Mike Hecky / Michael Brundage – – 73 pts

13th USA 4621 Zig Zag – John MacCausland / Rick Burgess – – 85 pts

14th USA 4748 Fantastic – Andy Ivey / Roger Cheer – – 90 pts

15th Usa 4187 Cautious – Joe Londrigan / John Wysockey – – 93 pts

16th SWE 4724 Mari – Leif Carlsson / Thomas Gross – – 93 pts

17th USA 4554 Shirttail Too – Jon VanderMolen / Mac Waldorf – – 94 pts

18th USA 4650 Baboon – Jack Rickard / Gil Cole – – 101 pts

19th USA 1010 Mahero – Don Parfet / Craig Lockerbie – – 137 pts

20th USA 4663 Bottoms Up – Terry Gibney / Bill Hawk – – 139 pts

21st USA 5225 Djinn – John Chiarella / Don Eberly – – 150 pts

22nd USA 3779 Sashay – Elliott Oldak / Andy Noel – – 154 pts

23rd ARG 5235 Esrline – Luis Bustelo / Ariel Simonet – – 160 pts

24th USA 5050 Toss-Up – Malin Burnham / John Burnham – – 160 pts

25th usa 4100 Conflict – Tom Price / Saidee Price – – 176 pts

26th USA 3855 Siren – Jim Revkin / David Bolles – – 185 pts

