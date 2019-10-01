Clipper Race into the Southern Hemisphere

The slow motor-sail through the Doldrums Corridor has become a thing of the past for the majority of the Clipper Race fleet, with racing firmly back on the agenda.

At the approximate halfway point of Race 2, from Portimão to Punta del Este, the teams have been appreciating the exceptional sailing conditions and many, on the sixteenth day of racing, have celebrated crossing the equator and reaching the Southern Hemisphere.

The top of the leaderboard remains unchanged with Visit Sanya, China and Qingdao being the first two teams to cross the equator and sail into the Southern Hemisphere, a landmark moment for the Clipper 2019-20 Race Crew.

Current leader Visit Sanya, China was the first to cross, Skipper Seumas Kellock reported: “The crew today ticked off the first major event of their race.”

Whilst the leaders have carved out an impressive lead of over 200 nautical miles, elsewhere in the fleet racing remains tight with, in some cases, only a couple of nautical miles separating the teams.

Free from the grips of the Doldrums average speeds are steadily increasing across the fleet as it moves into the path of the southern Tradewinds.

This consistent south-easterly wind should propel the teams towards and down the Brazialian coast during the latter stages of Race 2 to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

