Flying Fifteen Pre-Worlds open in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland

The three day Flying Fifteen pre-worlds event, the Subaru Championship of Ireland opened on Monday at The National Yacht Club, Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

Early leaders are Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado who won the first race and took third place in the second.

In second place overall are the reigning world champions Steve Goacher and Tim Harper on six points, with Mike Hart and Dean McAullay of Australia taking third place with ten points.

Graham Vials and Chris Turner won the second race ahead of Goacher and Harper and sit in fourth place.

Racing was held in breezes ranging from 10 to 20 knots with big shifts on the course set in the northwest of Dublin Bay.

A briefing is scheduled for 11:00 Tuesday to arrange a 3-race programme due to an adverse weather forecast for Wednesday.

The first race for the Flying 15 World Championship is scheduled for Friday 6 September.

Flying 15 – Subaru 2019 Championship of Ireland – Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)

1st GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 3 7 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 10 1 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 6 5 – – 11 pts

7th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson 5 6 – – 11 pts

8th GBR 3994 Chris Waples and Pater Bannister 13 8 – – 21 pts

9th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge 11 19 – – 30 pts

10th IRL 3974 Andy Martin and Rory Martin 18 12 – – 30 pts

11th IRL 3756 Hammy Baker and Peter Chamberlain 9 23 – – 32 pts

12th GBR 4074 Bryan Willis and John McPeake 17 16 – – 33 pts

13th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly 19 15 – – 34 pts

14th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett 21 14 – – 35 pts

15th RSA 3762 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek 27 10 – – 37 pts

16th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole 24 13 – – 37 pts

17th GBR 4016 David Heron and Chris Ducker 16 22 – – 38 pts

18th GBR 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarifbrick 25 17 – – 42 pts

19th AUS 4075 John Hassen and Kevin Griffiths 34 11 – – 45 pts

20th ASU 4062 Chris Villa and Mark Holmes 20 26 – – 46 pts

Full results available here