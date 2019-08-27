TP52 World Championship – Sled Slide Into Lead

The Rolex TP52 World Championship Puerto Portals 2019 are underway in Palma de Mallorca.

Delivering a 1,1,2 from three of the four races sailed so far, Takashi Okura’s Sled team now lead the Rolex TP52 World Championship just one point up ahead of the 2017 World Champions Platoon of German owner-driver Harm Müller-Spreer.

After winning the first race of the day, Race 3 of the world championship, Sled were able to hold fast through the tricky moments.



Sled replicated the start that worked for them as the launch pad for their Sunday afternoon race win when today they started close to the committee boat, but then had the pace and early advantage to be able to cross to the beneficial left side.

They led all the way round the first course, and on the second followed Andy Soriano’s Alegre through the finish line for second.

Platoon, with 2,3 for the day, remain pleasingly consistent even if owner-driver Müller-Spreer was frustrated that others among their rivals profited more when the wind became so changeable in the second race.

But the past world champions are in a very strong position at six points ahead of a group of four boats, all on 20pts.

Alegre, Andy Soriano’s GBR-flagged team move up from eighth to third on the world championship standings.

After breaking their mast on Sunday, Provezza reported today that they have managed to step and dock tune their replacement and expect to race again Tuesday.

Rolex TP52 World Championship Puerto Portals 2019

Regatta standings after Day 2

1. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (9,1,1,2) – – 13 pts

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (4,5,2,3) – – 14 pts

3. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (10,4,5,1) – – 20 pts

4. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (1,7,8,4) – – 20 pts

5. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (2,9,4,5) – – 20 pts

6. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (3,3,7,7) – – 20 pts

7. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (5,8,3,6) – – 22 pts

8. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (8,2,9,9) – – 28 pts

9. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (6,10,6,8) – – 30 pts

10. Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubbard) (7,6,10,10) – – 33 pts

11. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (12 DNF,12 DNC,12 DNC,12 DNC) – – 48 pts