RS Tera Worlds – Day 2 in Ljungskile, Sweden

After the second day of the RS Tera World Challenge Trophy at Ljungskile, Sweden, Alice Davis leads the Pro fleet and Felix Stewart the Sport fleet.

In the Tera Pro fleet Britain’s Alice Davis, won the two races sailed and now has a seven point lead ahead of Peter Cope, with Max Steele now in third place and Oliver Rayner fourth.

In the Tera Sport fleet, Felix Stewart now leads with a two point advantage over Jac Bailey, with Oliver Thompson in third place and fourth William Bailey.

Wednesday is a lay-day.

RS Tera Pro – World Challenge leaders after 5 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 798 Alice Davis 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 3882 Peter Cope -6 3 3 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 2505 Max Steele -5 2 5 2 5 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner 4 5 8 -9 6 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 3877 Teddy Dunn -18 6 1 5 15 – – 27 pts

6th GBR 3262 Imogen Wade 7 -9 7 7 8 – – 29 pts

7th SWE 3591 Tage Barne 8 -18 14 4 7 – – 33 pts

8th SWE 3592 Hanna Wallström -14 7 13 10 4 – – 34 pts

9th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat 17 10 -19 6 3 – – 36 pts

10th GBR 3257 Esme Barraclough 10 17 4 -19 9 – – 40 pts

RS Tera Sport – World Challenge leaders after 5 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 2969 Felix Stewart 2 OCS 1 4 3 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 2156 Jac Bailey 1 2 2 -11 8 – – 13 pts

3rd SUI 3820 Oliver Thompson 3 3 -5 2 5 – – 13 pts

4th GBR 3159 William Bailey 4 -12 8 8 1 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 2603 Matthew Rayner OCS 8 3 5 12 – – 28 pts

6th GBR 3885 Josh Stokes 5 11 7 -12 6 – – 29 pts

7th RSA 3888 Christopher Le Roux 8 OCS 9 6 7 – – 30 pts

8th GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty 6 5 6 -23 14 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 3091 Toby Smith -21 1 12 19 2 – – 34 pts

10th GBR 3897 Tilda Brayshay 14 4 -15 9 13 – – 40 pts

