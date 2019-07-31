Radial Youth Worlds – Britain’s Matilda Nicholls leads into final day

Matilda Nicholls of Britain goes into the final day of the 2019 Radial Youth Worlds, taking place on Lake Ontario, with a 17 point lead.

Nicholls extended her lead despite a 33 place finish in the first race of the day, recovering with a sixth place in race 10. She stays ahead of Ireland’s Eve McMahon (32,5), who is on 54 points and is the leading U17 competitor.

In third place is Paige Caldecoat (7,8) of Australia with 61 points, Sophia Montgomery of Thailand is fourth with 73 points, and Clare Gorman of Irealand fifth with 91 points.

Britain’s Abigail Childerley moves up to 12th, Christine Wood of Britain is now 13th and Eve Kennedy 19th.

Overall leader in the boy’s gold fleet is Emilios Monos of Greece with 34 pionts after 10 races. He leads by 6 points from Ygit Citak of Turkey.

Luke Cashmore of New Zealand is now third on 46 points, with Zac Littlewood of Australia in fourth place with 55 points.

Gold fleet winner of the day was Australia’s Michael Compton taking back-to-back wins, now in fifth place and leading U17.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson (38,9) moves to sixth overall and second place U17 competitor.

Other Brits: Arthur Fry is 24th, James Foster is in 27th place, Drew Barnes 31st all in the gold fleet.

Full results available here