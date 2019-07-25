Scandinavian Gold Cup – First win to Artemis XIV

Artemis XIV (NOR 51) took the opening race win on the first day of the 100th Anniversary of the Scandinavian Gold Cup.

In a regatta where only first places count, Artemis XIV, current holders of the Scandinavian Gold Cup, took the first win ahead of current world champion, New Moon (BAH 21) with Marie-Françoise XIX (SUI 228) in third.

Eight 5.5 Metres took to the water for the event, hosted by the Nyländska Jaktklubben (NYK) in Helsinki, Finland, at midday on Wednesday in a light northerly, under hot and sunny skies.



Johan Barne, middleman of Artemis XIV said, “Winning the first race is really nice as well as you know you are in the game for the continuing races and I think we can relax a bit more when we go out sailing tomorrow.”

Racing is scheduled to continue through to Saturday 27 July, but will conclude as soon as one boat has scored three race wins.

On Thursday the fleet is also joined by the Classic and Evolution fleets racing for the Royal Kaag Classic Cup and the Hankø Evolution Trophy, which also continues through to Saturday with six races scheduled.

Racing for the 2019 5.5 Metre World Championship begins on Monday 29 July with a 9 race series scheduled, ending on Friday 2 August.

Scandinavian Gold Cup – Results Race 1

1st Artemis XIV (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Sæther)

2nd New Moon (BAH 21, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov)

3rd Marie-Françoise XIX (SUI 228, Jürg Menzi, Cyrus Golchan, Bo Selko

4th Girls On Film (GBR 40, Peter Morton, Ben Cornish, Sam Haines)

5th 5Billy5 (FIN 49, Henrik Lundberg, Mathias Dahlman, Timo Telkola)

6th Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli)

7th Otto (SUI 209, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Luka Strahovnik)

8th Beta Crucis (AUS 63, Bob Stoddard, Martin Cross, Martin Bunch)