Spain’s Pablo Santurde is J80 World Champion

Pablo Santurde of Sapin, sailing ‘M & G Tressis’ takes the J80 World Championship, organized by the Real Club Marítimo del Abra, Getxo, Spain.

‘Bribon Movistar’ of Marc de Antonio was second and ‘Courrier Ecole Navale’ of Frenchman Pierre Laounean third after thirteen races finished with a powerful last day from the Northeast.

Best placed British boat was No Regrets of Chris Neve in 21st place. Nick Haigh with Slightly Steamy is 28th.

J80 – World Championship after 13 races (80 entries)

1st ESP1192 PABLO SANTURDE – – 28,0 pts

2nd ESP1519 MARC DE ANTONIO – – 35,0 pts

3rd FRA646 LAOUENAN PIERRE – – 36,0 pts

4th ESP783 RAYCO TABARES – – 38,0 pts

5th ESP1524 JOSE AZQUETA – – 54,0 pts

6th ESP899 IGNACIO CAMINO – – 61,0 pts

7th ESP1118 AURELIANO NEGRIN – – 64,0 pts

8th FRA1302 SIMON MORICEAU – – 66,0 pts

9th ESP1291 IKER ALMANDOZ – – 95,0 pts

10th RUS1154 ALEXEI SEMENOV – – 97,0 pts

Full results available here