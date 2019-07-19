52 Super Series – Quantum Racing On Song in Cascais

Quantum Racing are on fire in the big winds and waves of the Atlantic off Cascais and lead the third 52 Super Series regatta of the season by six points.

Quantum Racing conclusively won the first race, at one point over 500 metres ahead of second placed Provezza while racing in winds of more than 25kts and surfing to a new speed record for the boat of over 25kts.



The second race was much less straightforward with the windward mark set closer to the land. Inshore the leaders saw shifts of more than 40 degrees, lulls as light as eight knots and still gusts to more than 20.

Hasso Plattner’s Phoenix crew held their composure to deliver the race win. It was a well earned first race victory on the circuit for the hugely experienced owner, Plattner, in demanding conditions.

Cascais 52 SUPER SERIES – Regatta standings after Day 3

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (2,1,2,2,1,4) 12 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (3,3,1,3,6,2) 18 pts

3. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (4,2,4,7,3,3) 23 pts

4. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,4,3,1,7,5) 25 pts

5. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (6,6,5,4,5,1) 27 pts

6. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (1,5,7,5,2,7) 27 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,7,6,6,4,6) 36 pts