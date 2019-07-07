29er Grand Prix – Wilson and Armstrong with a race to spare

Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong from the Wormit Boating Club won the 29er Grand Prix event at Hayling Island SC.

After winning three of the first four races on day 1, Wilson and Armstrong started day 2 with the event theirs to lose, but they quickly showed that was an unlikely scenario by winning the first race of day 2 (R5).

Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather were their main rivals, and two second places and then a win in race 7 kept the pressure on, but it was not enough and Wilson and Armstrong wrapped it up with a race to spare.

Vennis-Ozanne and Mather took second, eight points off the leading pair, while Tom Storey and Pierce Harris recovered from a UFD in the first race of the event to win the final race and finish third on the podium.

29er Grand Prix event – Leaders after 8 races (56 entries)

1st 2787 Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong – – 15 pts

2nd 2661 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather – – 23 pts

3rd 2828 Tom Storey and Pierce Harris – – 34 pts

4th 2909 Elodie Edwards and Hannah Morris – – 43 pts

5th 2507 Athena Vogiatzi and Maddie Wylie – – 51 pts

6th 2788 Freddie Peters and Toby Atherton – – 59 pts

7th 2304 Emma James and Alice Masterman – – 63 pts

8th 2433 Oliver Evans and Will Jarman – – 66 pts

9th 2327 Meg Brickwood and Bella Fellows – – 85 pts

10th 2235 William Pank and Seb Gotto – – 85 pts

11th 2898 Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Willett – – 92 pts

12th 2347 Freya Black and Millie Aldridge – – 96 pts

13th 2816 Henry Jameson and Louis Johnson – – 96 pts

14th 2514 Ben Batchelor and Lucy Hewitson – – 105 pts

15th 2700 Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones – – 113 pts

16th 2241 Ben Hutton-Penman and Nathan Clark – – 116 pts

17th 834 Ethan Gerrell and Ben Bradley – – 117 pts

18th 2915 Oliver Fellows and Will Adler – – 123 pts

19th 2696 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer – – 125 pts

20th 2545 Rupert Jameson and James Hall – – 131 pts

21st 2332 Luke Gribbin and Toby Cope – – 133 pts

Full results available here