49er, FX & Nacra 17 Junior Worlds – Silver for Grummet and Budden

Britain’s James Grummet and Dan Budden sailed a consistent week, only counting top 10 finishes, to take silver in the Junior 49er World Championship.

Gold went to Isaac McHardie and William McKenzi of New Zealand, with Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove taking the bronze.

In the women’s 49er, Alexandra Stadler and Silvia Speri of Italy took the gold, holding off a strong challenge from the defending Champions Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of weden, with Willemijn Offerman and Elise Ruyter of Holland taking bronze.

Britain’s Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell finished 19th in the 49erFX.

The Nacra 17 title went to the Italian pair of Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giublei, with Natacha Pedersen and Mathias Borreskov of Denmark taking silver and Germany’s Silas Muhle and Romy Mackenbrock the bronze.

Britain’s Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette finished 8th in the Nacra 17.

49er – Junior World Championship, Final leaders

1st NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 33 pts

2nd GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 51 pts

3rd IRL 417 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 63 pts

49erFX – Junior World Championship, Final leaders

1st ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI 70.7 pts

2nd SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 74 pts

3rd NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER 75 pts

Nacra 17 – Junior World Championship, Final leaders

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 26.6 pts

2nd DEN 447 Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV 29 pts

3rd GER 468 Silas MÜHLE and Romy MACKENBROCK 50 pts

Full results here