Just So wins the RORC Morgan Cup

William McGough and Christian Jeffrey, racing J/109 Just So in IRC Two Handed, won the 2019 Morgan Cup Race, winning overall in a fleet of 86 yachts racing under the IRC Rating System.

McGough and Jeffrey are both corinthian sailors in their 30s, and this is their first season racing Two-Handed.

Monohull Line Honours for the race went to Botin IRC 52 Tala, skippered by Robbie Southall. After time correction, IRC Zero was won by Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Nigel King.

Joel Malardel’s Normanni 34 Tancrède took Multihull Line Honours.

The top three yachts in IRC Overall for the Morgan Cup Race were all racing Two-Handed.

Just So won by 27 minutes from Sun Fast 3200 Cora, sailed by Nigel & Tim Goodhew. Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, sailed by Rob Craigie & Deb Fish, was third by less than a minute.

In IRC One, Corby 45 Incisor, skippered by James Gair and sailed by the Cowes Race School, was the winner. Didier Gaudoux’s 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race champion, JND 39 Lann Ael 2 was second and proven winner Maxime de Mareuil’s XP-44 Orange Mecanix2 was third.

In IRC Two, Gavin Howe’s Hamble, UK based Sun Fast 3600 Tigris was the winner racing Two-Handed with Sam Cooper. After IRC time correction, Tigris was ahead of 2015 Rolex Fastnet champion Gery Trentesaux racing JPK 11.80 Courrier Recommande, and 2017 IRC Two champion, Gilles Fournier’s J/133 Pintia.

The podium for IRC Three was all British yachts, Bellino was the winner.

Trevor Middleton’s Sun Fast 3600 Black Sheep, sailed by Jake Carter, continue to lead the RORC Season’s Points Championship with second in class for the Morgan Cup.

The Royal Navy Association’s J/109 Jolly Jack Tar, skippered by Tom Thicknesse, was third in class for the Morgan Cup.

In IRC Four, Just so, and Cora took the top two places. Cooper & England’s Dehler 38 Longue Pierre was third in class, and just four seconds off the podium for the Morgan Cup.

