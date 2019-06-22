Star Worlds – Diaz and Boening lead into final day

With one race to go to the end of the 2019 Star World Championship, Augie Diaz and Henry Boening are leading the provisional overall ranking with 11 points.

They are followed by Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin tied on 15 points with Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada in third place.

The first race of the day only got underway after six General Recalls.

Five of these were Black Flagged attempts and over 20 were disqualified in the fleet, one of Friday’s victims was American Paul Cayard with Brazilian crew Arthur Lopes.

On the next starting procedures of the day, another two General Recalls delayed the actual start of the race, that only began at 16:15 hrs.

In both races the wind was blowing between 10-15 knots, while the direction, a East/South-East, was a bit shifty and caused a few changes of course.

Croatian Star sailor Marin Misura, dominated race four, leading from the beginning to the end.

Behind him there was a battle between Juan Kouyoumdjian and Riccardo Improta.

Kouyoumdjian succeeded, finishing second, while in third place it was Mateusz Kusznierewicz after taking a few boats on the last leg.

Race five saw Augie Diaz and Henry Boening leading, with Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi pressuring from behind.

The Italian duo was able to pass the American/Brazilian team on the last down wind winning their first race of this Championship.

A day to remember for Marin Misura who finished the race with yet another podium, in third place.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (25, 13) are now in 27th place.

Star 2019 World Championship – Leaders after 5 Races (63 entries)

1st USA 8509 Augie Diaz and Henry Boening 10.0 1.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 – – 11.0 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 4.0 11.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 – – 15.0 pts

3rd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada 6.0 2.0 11.0 3.0 4.0 – – 15.0 pts

4th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 22.0 10.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 – – 23.0 pts

5th ITA 8533 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 2.0 16.0 17.0 8.0 1.0 – – 27.0 pts

6th ESP 8297 Roberto Bermudez and Miguel Fernandez 3.0 28.0 6.0 15.0 10.0 – – 34.0 pts

7th USA 8550 Paul Cayard and Artur Lopes 19.0 5.0 8.0 BFD 9.0 – – 41.0 pts

8th IRL 8527 Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary 16.0 8.0 10.0 16.0 8.0 – – 42.0 pts

9th USA 8470 George Szabo and Guy Avellon 13.0 20.0 5.0 28.0 6.0 – – 44.0 pts

10th ITA 7488 Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 24.0 15.0 3.0 6.0 RET– – 48.0 pts

FUll results available here