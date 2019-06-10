Course Modification for La Solitaire URGO due to storm warning

The 45 solitaires in the race for this second stage of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro started in front of Kinsale, Ireland, on Sunday in a moderate West sector breeze.

Race Mangement has slightly modifed the course, the new course does not pass by the Isle of Man, but sends the fleet directly to the English South Coast, up to Cowes and from there back to France, 535 nm in total.

Yann Eliès was in the lead off the Head of Kinsale.



It will be necessary to roll up the sleeves for this second stage which leaves still very open the game with its 535 miles from Kinsale to Roscoff!

The Irish Sea and especially the Saint-Georges Canal has conditions of navigation at the limits, with a very powerful North stream due to sweep the area Tuesday, from Scotland to Ouessant with gusts to more than 40 knots and a strong sea.

Yoann Richomme ( HelloWork-Telegram Group ) took the best for this start to Head of Kinsale. The right side, lthe and side, seemed more favorable for Armel Le Cléac’h ( Banque Populaire ) and Arthur Levaillant ( Leyton ) but it was the ones who stood out to sea who looked favoured!



Unfortunately, Benjamin Schwartz ( Action against Hunger ) returned to the port after a collision with Alain Gautier ( thank you for these 30 years ) before departure. A violent collision since the winner of the Vendée 1992 was forced to throw in the towel and go directly to Roscoff to repair a hole in his hull.

Meanwhile on the water, the fleet descended under spinnaker towards the entrance of the estuary in the wake of Yann Éliès ( St Michel ).