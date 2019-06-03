Catalunya Costa Brava PWA World Cup – Final day

Thomas Goyard survives nervous final day wait to be Crowned Catalunya Costa Brava Champion for first time.

Thomas Goyard started the day with a 16.7 point lead, but after the completion of Elimination 9 and 10 the Frenchman saw his lead cut to just 6.6 points with Julien Bontemps, who led the event for the first three days, closing in once more.

After the completion of Elimination 10 the plan was to switch back to upwind/downwind Foil, but just before the start the wind started to drop which resulted in the sailors being placed on standby.

Queueing a nervous wait for Goyard over the next hour and a half. However, with the wind showing no signs of returning, Goyard was put out of his misery with the event officially being called off at 4:30pm, allowing Goyard to finally bask in his glory, having being so close in Japan.

Julien Bontemps can be extremely proud of how he sailed this week and walks away with second place. Bontemps was by far the most consistent sailor of the week with the 40-year-old only finishing outside the top 7 twice, while he never finished outside of the top 10 to complete an incredible set of results.

Matteo Iachino started the day in 6th place, but snatched the final place on the podium after winning Elimination 9 and finishing 4th in the 10th and final race. The Italian excelled in the three Foil Slalom eliminations with results of 1st, 3rd and 4th.

Result of the 2019 Catalunya Costa Brava PWA World Cup – Men’s Foil

1st Thomas Goyard (FRA – FMX Racing / Phantom Sails / Phantom Foils)

2nd Julien Bontemps (FRA – JP / NeilPryde)

3rd Matteo Iachino (ITA – Starboard / Severne / Starboard Foil)

4th Amado Vrieswijk (NB – JP / Severne / Starboard Foil)

5th Gonzalo Costa Hoevel (ARG – Starboard / Severne / Starboard Foil)

6th Nicolas Goyard (FRA – Tabou / GA Sails / Phantom Foils)

7th Alexandre Cousin (FRA – Patrik / Phantom Sails / Phantom Foils)

8th Sebastian Kornum (DEN – JP / NeilPryde)

9th Pierre Mortefon (FRA – Fanatic / Duotone / LOKEFOIL)

10th Sebastian Koerdel (GER – Starboard / GA Sails / Starboard Foil)

GBR:

23rd Ross Williams (GBR – GA Sails, Tabou Boards, Shamal Sunglasses)