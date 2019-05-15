Bermudes 1000 – Sébastien Simon leads at Azores waypoint

At 12:45 hrs UTC on Tuesday 14 May, Sébastien Simon was the first to round the Azores waypoint, the second major course mark in the Bermudes 1000 Race.

The skipper of ARKEA PAPREC is now on the final leg of the course on his way to Brest.

There is still everything to play for with a very tightly packed group just behind him, comprising Yannick Bestaven, Sam Davies, Boris Herrmann, Maxime Sorel and Giancarlo Pedote.

At 14:00 hrs Tuesday all seventeen competitors were still racing.

Damien Seguin and Denis Van Weynbergh suffered the same fate today. A lashing gave out and the mainsail fell down onto the deck.

However, both are continuing on their way and trying to find the best solution to complete the race.

Fabrice Amedeo suffered damage to the tack on his J3, but he too is continuing in spite of this handicap.

In spite of the tricky conditions, everyone is still out there racing for the moment. That shows that the boats have been well prepared.

Sébastien Simon was automatically selected for the Vendée Globe (as he will have a brand new IMOCA), and he is attacking more than most of those chasing him, who are holding back.

For many of them, the priority is to clock up 2000 miles. They have to finish the race even if their tyres are flat!

View the rankings here