French Olympic Sailing Week – Medal Race fields decided

With the Medal Race fleets decided, Italy’s Mattia Camboni in the men’s RS:X and and Australia’s Matthew Wearn the Laserhave both clinched gold before Saturday’s medal race.

Britain’s Emma Wilson is in fourth in the women’s RS:X and six points off a podium place.

Charline Picon of France has a 14 point lead over Peina Chen of China, with Yunxiu Lu, also of China, a further 18 points back in third place.

Bryony Shaw qualifies for the medal race in tenth place, while Saskia Sills finishes in 15th place.

In the men’s Laser, behind Wearn are Sam Meech of New Zealand and Australia’s Luke Elliott battling for the silver and bronze, with Tom Burton hoping he can grab a medal if they mess up.

Britain’s Luke Elliott is in fifth, and Michael Beckett in sixth.

Nick Thompson finished in 14th with Lorenzo Chiavarini pulling back into 13th.

In the men’s RS:X, behind Camboni are Thomas Goyard of France and Italy’s Dan Benedette seperated by just one point in the battle for silver and bronze.

Poland’s Piotr Myszka is fourth and hoping to climb to the podium.

Britain’s Tom Squires in eighth and Kieren Holmes-Martin is ninth make the medal races but out of the medals.

No British presence in the women’s Radial medal race, where Maria Erdi of Hungary has a nine point lead ahead of Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen. Emma Plassschaert of Belgium is in third for the bronze.

