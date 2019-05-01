Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds open on Lake Garda

France’s Nico Parlier, the current men’s champion, has taken the lead on the opening day of the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds on Lake Garda.
Parlier won all four of his races to take a one point lead ahead of Britain’s Oliver Bridge and Connor Bainbridge who are tied on four points.
On five points are Theo De Ramecourt and Maxime Nocher of France, with Benoit Gomez on eight points in sixth place.
Britain’s Guy Bridge the reigning European Formula Kite champion, is tied on ten points with Toni Vodisek, Theo Lhostis and Florian Gruber.
The USA’s Daniela Moroz, still just 18, has taken an immediate lead, winning her three races.
Elena Kalinina of Russia took second in each race, and is second overall, with Australia’s Breiana Whitehead in third place.
Britain’s Steph Bridge is in sixth and Eleanor Aldridge is eighth.
Mixed kiteboard team racing is proposed in the line-up for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has encouraged many young athletes from a total of 29 countries to compete at Garda.
Towards mid-regatta, one day will be given over to testing the format for the mixed team Formula Kite relay racing in what will likely be an intriguing and challenging match-up.
Formula Kite Class – 2019 World Championship, Men Leaders after 4 races (87 entries)
1st FRA Nico Parlier -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GBR Oliver Bridge 1 -2 2 1 – – 4 pts
3rd GBR Connor Bainbridge -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
4th FRA Theo De Ramecourt (4.9 DP) 1 1 3 – – 5 pts
5th FRA Maxime Nocher -3 2 2 1 – – 5 pts
6th FRA Benoit Gomez 2 -4 4 2 – – 8 pts
7th SLO Toni Vodisek (30.0 DNC) 2 2 6 – – 10 pts
8th FRA Theo Lhostis -6 5 3 2 – – 10 pts
9th GBR Guy Bridge 3 -8 4 3 – – 10 pts
10th GER Florian Gruber 4 3 -5 3 – – 10 pts
11th RUS Denis Taradin 1 3 -7 7 – – 11 pts
12th FRA Axel Mazella 3 -5 3 5 – – 11 pts
13th ITA Mario Calbucci 4 -5 3 5 – – 12 pts
14th CRO Martin Dolenc 4 -6 5 4 – – 13 pts
15th ITA Alessio Brasili -5 4 4 5 – – 13 pts
16th FRA Titouan Galea 6 3 5 -7 – – 14 pts
17th BRA Bruno Lobo 5 -9 6 4 – – 15 pts
18th POL Maks Zakowski 7 4 -8 6 – – 17 pts
19th NZL Sam Bullock 5 7 6 -10 – – 18 pts
20th URU Nico Landauer (30.0 DP) 8 7 4 – – 19 pts
21st BUL Alexander Bachev 6 6 -8 7 – – 19 pts
Formula Kite Class – 2019 World Championship, Women Leaders after 4 races (30 entries)
1st USA Daniela Moroz 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd RUS Elena Kalinina 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd AUS Breiana Whitehead 6 3 5 – – 14 pts
4th USA Kirstyn Obrien 3 4 8 – – 15 pts
5th FRA Alexia Fancelli 5 6 4 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Steph Bridge 4 9 3 – – 16 pts
7th RUS Valeria Garashchenko 10 5 6 – – 21 pts
8th GBR Eleanor Aldridge 7 8 14 – – 29 pts
9th AUS Natalie Flintrop-Clarke 14 10 7 – – 31 pts
10th NZL Justina Kitchen 8 11 13 – – 32 pts
Full results available at www.formulakite.com