Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds open on Lake Garda

France’s Nico Parlier, the current men’s champion, has taken the lead on the opening day of the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds on Lake Garda.

Parlier won all four of his races to take a one point lead ahead of Britain’s Oliver Bridge and Connor Bainbridge who are tied on four points.

On five points are Theo De Ramecourt and Maxime Nocher of France, with Benoit Gomez on eight points in sixth place.

Britain’s Guy Bridge the reigning European Formula Kite champion, is tied on ten points with Toni Vodisek, Theo Lhostis and Florian Gruber.

The USA’s Daniela Moroz, still just 18, has taken an immediate lead, winning her three races.

Elena Kalinina of Russia took second in each race, and is second overall, with Australia’s Breiana Whitehead in third place.

Britain’s Steph Bridge is in sixth and Eleanor Aldridge is eighth.

Mixed kiteboard team racing is proposed in the line-up for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has encouraged many young athletes from a total of 29 countries to compete at Garda.

Towards mid-regatta, one day will be given over to testing the format for the mixed team Formula Kite relay racing in what will likely be an intriguing and challenging match-up.

Formula Kite Class – 2019 World Championship, Men Leaders after 4 races (87 entries)

1st FRA Nico Parlier -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Oliver Bridge 1 -2 2 1 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR Connor Bainbridge -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

4th FRA Theo De Ramecourt (4.9 DP) 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

5th FRA Maxime Nocher -3 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

6th FRA Benoit Gomez 2 -4 4 2 – – 8 pts

7th SLO Toni Vodisek (30.0 DNC) 2 2 6 – – 10 pts

8th FRA Theo Lhostis -6 5 3 2 – – 10 pts

9th GBR Guy Bridge 3 -8 4 3 – – 10 pts

10th GER Florian Gruber 4 3 -5 3 – – 10 pts

11th RUS Denis Taradin 1 3 -7 7 – – 11 pts

12th FRA Axel Mazella 3 -5 3 5 – – 11 pts

13th ITA Mario Calbucci 4 -5 3 5 – – 12 pts

14th CRO Martin Dolenc 4 -6 5 4 – – 13 pts

15th ITA Alessio Brasili -5 4 4 5 – – 13 pts

16th FRA Titouan Galea 6 3 5 -7 – – 14 pts

17th BRA Bruno Lobo 5 -9 6 4 – – 15 pts

18th POL Maks Zakowski 7 4 -8 6 – – 17 pts

19th NZL Sam Bullock 5 7 6 -10 – – 18 pts

20th URU Nico Landauer (30.0 DP) 8 7 4 – – 19 pts

21st BUL Alexander Bachev 6 6 -8 7 – – 19 pts

Formula Kite Class – 2019 World Championship, Women Leaders after 4 races (30 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RUS Elena Kalinina 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS Breiana Whitehead 6 3 5 – – 14 pts

4th USA Kirstyn Obrien 3 4 8 – – 15 pts

5th FRA Alexia Fancelli 5 6 4 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Steph Bridge 4 9 3 – – 16 pts

7th RUS Valeria Garashchenko 10 5 6 – – 21 pts

8th GBR Eleanor Aldridge 7 8 14 – – 29 pts

9th AUS Natalie Flintrop-Clarke 14 10 7 – – 31 pts

10th NZL Justina Kitchen 8 11 13 – – 32 pts

Full results available at www.formulakite.com