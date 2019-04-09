K6 at Oxford SC Open Meeting

Winners of the the only inland event the K6 class have in their calendar were Harry and George Barker and Miles Roebuck.
The Oxford SC trio were only once out of the leading three in the six races, to take a three point victory over Stone SC’s Mike Trueman and Martin Gibson, who despite winning three races had to settle for second.
Mike Trueman and Martin Gibson, who won the final two races took third place.
K6 Open Meeting at Oxford SC – Final after 6 races
1st 105 Harry Barker and George Barker, Miles Roebuck Oxford – – 11 pts
2nd 222 Neil Fulcher and Luka Crispin Stone – – 14 pts
3rd 172 Mike Trueman and Martin Gibson Oxford – – 16 pts
4th 142 Dave Hall and Laura Mold Blackwater – – 19 pts
5th 166 Fraser Elms and Georgie Smith Hayling Island – – 21 pts
6th 122 John Tabor and Dan Robins Oxford – – 26 pts
7th 189 Tim Williams and Rob Gutteridge Oxford – – 30 pts
8th 164 Julian Cook and Caroline Aisher, Hugo Royal Torbay – – 37 pts
9th 216 Peter Kirkby and Jasper Kirkby Queen Mary – – 40 pts
10th 124 Paul Owen and Amy Owen, Ollie Owen Oxford – – 45 pts
11th 109 John Adcroft and Steve Dewberry Aldeburgh – – 51 pts
12th 10 Richard Addison and James Bennett Queen Mary – – 55 pts