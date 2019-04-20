505 Euro Cup Cannes – Day 2

Day 2 of the 505 Euro Cup at Yacht Club de Cannes managed only one race in the building breeze.

This was won by five time World Champions Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany.

Second in very close finish was Australia’s Michael Quirk and Tim Needham, with Pillippe Boite and Mathieu Fountaine of France in third.

With the wind increasing the PRO sent the fleet to shore after the first scheduled race as winds built to 30knots and sea conditions became too challenging even for the notoriously versatile 5o5.



International 505 – Euro Cup after 4 races, 1 discard

1st AUS Michael Quirk & Tim Needham 5 pts

2nd USA Howard Hamlin & Jeff Nelson 7 pts

3rd GBR Ian Pinnell & Russ Clark 8 pts

4th GER Wolfgang Hunger & Holger Jess 9 pts

5th FRA Phillippe Boite & Mathieu Fontaine 18 pts

6th GER Julian Stueckl & Johannes Tellen 21 pts

7th GBR Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards 22 pts

8th DEN Jan Saugmann and Jacob Sunny 24 pts

Full results available here