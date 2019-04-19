World Cup Series Genoa – Brits chase Medal Race podium places

Competitors for Saturday’s 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Medal races at the Genoa World Cup Series have been decided with Brits challenging for Gold and Silver.

In the Nacra 17 event, Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface lead with 12 points, seven points ahead of Spain’s Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets, with Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria on 22 points.

In the men’s 49er James Peters and Fynn Sterritt recovered well to finish third in the gold fleet and just one point behind second placed Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand.

The Aussie pair David and Lachy Gilmour hold a six point lead and the leading five 49er teams will be in the contest for the final podium places.

In the women’s 49erFX, Italy’s Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano, had a cracking final day to take a four point lead into the Medal race.

Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen of Denmark are three points ahead of Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens, with Spain’s Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo, and the USA pair Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea also in the hunt for medals.

Medal Races are scheduled to start at 10:00 local time on Saturday 20 April for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17.

The remaining fleets will continue fleet racing ahead of their Medal Races on Sunday 21 April.

