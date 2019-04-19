505 Euro Cup Cannes – Day One to Quirk and Needham

The Australian team of Michael Quirk and Tim Needham top the leaderboard after day 1 of the 2019 505 Euro Cup at Yacht Club de Cannes.

After a postponement to allow the gusty 20-30 knot wind to moderate, Olivier de Turckhein, PRO from the Yacht Club de Cannes did well to get three races in the shifty, off shore and decaying breeze.

Harry Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA took the first race ahead of Britain’s Ian Pinnell and Russ Clarke.

Race 2 was a win for Australia’s Michael Quirk and Tim Needham, with Pillippe Boite and Mathieu Fountaine of France in second.

Then in race 3 Hamlin and Nelson took their second win, this time ahead of Quirk and Needham, with Pinnell and Clarke third.

Overall at the end of day 1, Quirk and Needham have a one point lead from Hamlin and Nelson, with third Pinnell and Clarke.

In fourth on 13 points are Wolfgang Hunger and Jess Holger GER, fifth with 25 points Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards GBR and sixth Jan Saugmann and Jacob Sunny DEN with 26 points.