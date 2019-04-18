The first leg of the 2019 505 Euro Cup commences this Friday at Yacht Club de Cannes and more than 30 boats are expected to compete.

In what has become one of the highlights on the annual 505 calendar, the Euro Cup is a four-event series that takes place across France, Italy, Germany and the UK.

There is a winner determined at each event as well as an overall series winner based on cumulative scores from three of the four regattas.

The Euro Cup has become increasingly popular amongst not only European sailors but also sailors from around the globe. This year’s regatta will feature boats competing from Australia, Canada, South Africa and the United States in addition to many European nations.

A number of World Champions are competing including Jan Saugmann (DEN), Wolfgang Hunger (GER), Ian Pinnell (UK) and Howard Hamlin (USA) so tight, competitive racing is expected.



The next 505 Worlds will be in Bastad, Sweden, from 30 July to the 8 August 2020.

Båstad is located on the west coast, in the southern part of Sweden. It is a popular summer resort, especially well-known for tennis, sandy beaches, great sailing and a village full of different activities.

For a preview of the World Championships the Swedish 505 Association and Bastad Sailing invite you to the 2019 Swedish Championships this year from 29 August to 1 September 2019.

2019 International 505 Euro Cup Calendar

Cannes, France – – 19, 20 and 21 April

Riva del Garda, Italy – – 30, 31 May, 1 June

Kiel, Germany – – 22, 23, 24, 25 June

Hayling Island, UK – – 6,7,8 September

Inaugural test event Barcelona, Spain – – 7, 8, 9 June