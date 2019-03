St Barths Bucket Superyacht Regatta – Final Day

The St Barths Bucket Super-Yacht Regatta on the French Caribbean Island St-Barthélemy was concluded after three races.

Overall winner of the Bucket was ‘Hetairos’ – also winner of category ‘A’ Les Gazelles des Mers.

The Superyachts – the smallest ones are the 100-Foot-Super-Maxis – were split in six categories.

2019 St Barths Bucket Regatta – Series Results Leaders (31 entries)

A Les Gazelles des Mers – Hetairos

B Les Mademoiselles del Mers – Sojana

C Les Elegantes des Mers – Aquarius

D Les Femmes des Mers – Blue Too

E Les Grandes Dames des Mers – Rosehearty

F Les Voiles Blanche (Corinthian Spirit) – Ohana

Full results available here



https://bucketregatta.com/