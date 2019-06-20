Superyacht Cup Palma – Day 1 to Win Win

The 23rd edition of Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta got started Thursday with the bay off Mallorca’s capital again delivering sparkling racing conditions for The Superyacht Cup Palma.

Class A led the way, and once the ratings were applied the winner was the suitably named Win Win, ahead of Open Season.



Class B saw the closest contest, with Velsheda getting off to a winning start in defence of her 2018 SYC title – but only by 15 seconds from her J-Class compatriot Topaz.

It was a close run thing in Class C too, with the top three boats separated by just 37 seconds on corrected time.

First time SYC participant Huckleberry edged out the Spirit of Tradition yawl Bequia to take the narrow win, with the Hoek Design modern classic Kealoha taking the last spot on the podium.

The 52m schooner Meteor – the largest vessel at this year’s Cup – came home fourth.

Racing at the Superyacht Cup Palma continues on Friday 21 June.

Results available here.