Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 rounds Cape Horn at record pace

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew rounded Cape Horn this Sunday at 1:47:30 a.m. (French time) 26 days, 4 hours, and 46 minutes after their departure.

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle, and Nicolas Troussel rounded the last of the three major capes of their round-the-world voyage.

They are also back on record pace, 196 nm ahead of the record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec). And have a 10-hour and 59-minute lead over Francis Joyon’s crew.



Conditions for the final leg in the South Atlantic are predicted to be treacherous. Sodebo 3 is expected to pass inside the Falklands. They are sailing at 28 knots with 6,867 nm to sail.

Meanwhile ahead of them the other Jules Verne competitor . . . The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, have passed the Falkland Islands and are sailing at 15 knots, with 4,982 nm to sail.

On IDEC Sport, are Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen, and Stacey Jackson.