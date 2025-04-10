Brazil SailGP event cancelled

Brazilian newspaper OGlobo reporting that the Brazil SailGP event has been cancelled.

The event, the sixth event of the 2025 Season and the first in Brazil was scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 May 2025 in Guanabara Bay.

To date (Thu 10 April) no statment had been issued by SailGP.

The problem is focused on the wingsails, a number of which have collapsed during recent racing.

Three teams have suffered structural problems, the most recent Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team when their wingsail collapsed at the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix.

That mast collapsed just above the lower section, a similar incident to that which hit the Swiss and New Zealand SailGP teams in 2024.

For the second event (Auckland) of Season 5 (2024-25) of the Rolex SailGP the fleet was fitted with new cutting-edge T-Foils, providing a speed increase. Canada F50 set a new SailGP speed record of 101.98 km/h during testing.