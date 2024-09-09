Flying 15 Northern Championship – 2024 Title win for Apthorp’s at Bassenthwaite

Charles Apthorp and son Charlie won the 2024 Flying 15 Northern Championship ahead of a 50 strong fleet at Bassenthwaite SC.

The turnout no doubt boosted by the event being a world’s qualifier for the 2025 event, to be hosted at Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy, which is proving very popular.

The Apthorps, from Hayling Isand SC finished with a 3, 1, 5 scoreline after discarding an 18 for a 9 pt final score.

Second were Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock with 2, 2, 6 tied on 10 pts with Andy McKee and Rich Jones posting a 3, 5, 2.

The podium trio were closely followd by Andy Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood on 12pts, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett on 13 pts and Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan with 14 pts.

Despite the high winds over the previuo couple of days, the fleet were greeted with plenty of sunshine and a mirror like lake, with a forecast of F1 from the east!

Difficult wind conditions tested the Race Officer John Reekie, but he managed to complete four races to produce a valid result and worthy champions, with some very close results.

Flying 15 2024 Northern Championship – Final leaders (50 entries)

