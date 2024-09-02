Louis Vuitton Challenger Selection Series – First day of Round 2 with SUI v FRA, USA v GBR and ITA v FRA

The five America’s Cup challenger teams start their 2nd Round Robin Selection Series in Barcelona.

As for the first series this will comprise of 15 match-races, only ten are relevant to qualification for the semi-finals, the five others are non-scoring races involving the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

There are two rest days in the 2nd round, the 5 and 6 September, with the round robins finishing on Sunday 8 September. One challenger is eleiminarted and the Semi-Final match-races start on the 14 September.

Day 5 – Round 2 racing schedule for Tue 3 September:

Race 16 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 17 – Emirates Team New Zealand NZL v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA (non scoring)

Race 18 – NYYC American Magic USA v INEOS Britannia GBR

Race 19 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v Orient Express Racing FRA

Weather forecast 3 September:

Wind North Easterly 6 to 10 knots, Temp 24 deg C, Sea state Calm.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Refresh Browser for Latest News Update:

The Challenger Selection Series comprises of a double Round Robin stage – Defender ETNZ will then withdraw – and the four remaining challengers will race in a first-to-five-points Semi-Final, with the two winners advancing a two-boat Match Race Final.

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final becomes the actual Challenger and will meet the Defender ETNZ in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match from 12 October 2024.

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after round 1

These are the results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals