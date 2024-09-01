Louis Vuitton Cup – Intense Day 3 at Challenger Selection Series

An intense Day 3 at the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series with the wind again proving in short supply and having a dramatic effect on the racing.

Of the six races scheduled, three races were effected by the fickle wind, with one or both competitors spending time off of the foils, with one team DNF, and being a factor in the race result. Finally after five races the Race Control abandoned the final start of the day,

The first race of the day was NYYC American Magic v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA), an extremely close race in which American Magic led round the first two gates, before Luna Rossa took the lead and stretched away to Finish with 24 sec win.

The second race, between Emirates Team New Zealand and the French Orient Express Racing Team, ended as the Kiwis crossed the start line, when the French retired after an issue.

Race 3 was Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Ineos Britannia and the Brits put a cover on the Swiss which left them in their dirty air, causing them to fall of their foils.

Ineos started alone and Alinghi finally start 500+m behind, which Ineos stretched to lead by 1000+m at gate 1. By gate 4 they have a 2m 36sec lead and make a brief touch down but recover to stretch to 1000+m lead.

With the fickle breeze patchy, after gate 5, halfway down the course Ineos come off the foils and Alinghi sailing fast close to 400m. Ineos were able to recover and cross the Finish for a 1m 25sec win.

The fourth race saw the Orient Express Racing FRA face the Americans.

Both were early for start and have to do a dip and restart, American Magic lead at gate 1 by 41 sec. By gate 4 American Magic had 38 sec lead and Orient Express fell of the foils and never recover. American Magic win by 2750m. Orient Express DNF.

In the fifth and final race of the day, the Brits faced Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA), who used their 15-minute delay card in order to change a damaged jib. After another wind delay, the race got underway with both teams nailing the start and INEOS Britannia taking the early lead.

The leader then chopped and changed throughout the first leg until the Italians capitalised on a slow maneuver from INEOS Britannia to secure a lead at gate 1 of 21 secs. The Brits then came off the foils on the third leg, and Luna Rossa took a lead of 2min 25secs.

By gate 5 Luna Rossa still led by 1min 30sec, and finished with a win of 1min 24sec ahead of Ineos Britannia, their first loss of the challenger series

Ineos Britannia Trimmer Leigh McMillan said: “We had a tricky gybe and fell off the foils again, so we will be looking at that maneuver and working on that. Overall, I feel like we are making really good gains and there are lots of positives to take away and continue pushing.”

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 3

After four races for all the teams, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli top the leaderboard with three wins, second are Ineos Britannia tied on two wins with NYYC American Magic.

Orient Express Racing are fourth with one win, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing without a win facing elimination.

Sunday will see the final racing for round 1, and then round 2 will start on Tuesday.