Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series – Day 4 completes first round robin series

The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series enters its fourth scheduled race day in Barcelona.

Five races are scheduled to complete this first series of round robins for the five challengers and the non-scoring defender. To date the weather has been a major factor in the event and that will continue today with the early afternoon wind is expected to be East-North East around 6 to 10 knots.

It is forecast to trend right into a more East-South-East and the sea state expected around 0.5 meter. This is similar to the last couple of days and likely to produce similar trying conditions for the teams.

The AC75s finds it difficult to remain in foiling mode at the lower, 6 knot, end of the wind range, particularly when tacking and gybing or when they encounter disturbed air from another competitor.

While covering and positioning to project disturbed air onto an opponent is normal racing practice, the enhanced effect due to the requirement to be able to foil to achieve any useful progress, rather calls into question the point of using foiling designs in conditions where they cannot funtion.

It also makes the conditions that the races are held in critical to the overall validity of the results.

This performance factor is highlighted when the wind strength variation across the course rolls the dice, and we see displacement mode boats being chased down by foiling opponents.

The racing schedule for Sunday 1 Sep:

Race 12 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Emirates Team New Zealand

Race 13 – INEOS Britannia GBR v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 14 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA

Race 15 – NYYC American Magic v Emirates Team New Zealand (non-scoring)

Race 16 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Orient Express Racing FRA.

The second series of round robins will recommence on Tuesday 3 September.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 3

These are the results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals